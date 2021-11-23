Chivas has been a middling team in Mexico for a while: Luis García

Editorial Mediotiempo

What greatness? That is the question that Luis García asks about Chivas, which he considered a club “medianito” for a long time in Liga MX, with only two titles so far this century and more bad than good, as an example his new elimination in the Repechage, now against Puebla on penalties.

Analyzing the four games of the weekend that shaped the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, Doctor García affirmed that the Club Deportivo Guadalajara usually runs out of arguments at the good time because his team does not have enough talent.

“Chivas and the history of some time ago to date, excites a little and runs out of arguments, Guadalajara has no talent to spareIllusions through effort and vehemence, this new coach who talks a lot, gestures a lot, raises his hands, but finally it is the same old story that not even the Liguilla qualified. Chivas has been a medium team for a long time“, he stated.

Rayados has the best Mexican coach in history: Luis García

Contrary to the disappointing Guadalajara season, the Azteca Deportes analyst sees Striped as the rival to beat. Despite not finishing in the top four, his resounding triumph over Cruz Azul in the Repechage and his recent Concachampions title against America are proof enough.

But not only that, the Doctor rates the Vasco Aguirre as “the best Mexican coach in history” and by a wide margin, leaving aside people like Nacho Trelles, Raúl Cárdenas, Manuel Lapuente, Enrique Meza, Ricardo Ferretti or Víctor Manuel Vucetich, among others.