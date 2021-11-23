Chivas Femenil will face América for the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Apertura 2021

Chivas Women secured his pass to the next round after thrashing away 0-4 at Toluca within the framework of day 17 of Opening 2021 of the Liga MX Women. The rojiblancas thus close their participation in the regular round, leaving a great image and with aspirations to win the title.

After settling the rest of the results on the last date, since the competition, the quarterfinals of the Liguilla have been announced, where there will be a National Classic with the pairing of the Flock with Las Águilas del America.

The dates for the round-trip duels of this round have not yet been announced, however, from the Verde Valle facilities those directed by Edgar Mejia They are already thinking about the key against the eternal rivals. The rest of the duels in this round make up Tigres UANL vs. Blue Cross; Monterrey vs. Xolos; and Atlas vs. Santos Laguna.

The forecasts smile to the interests of the Flock for this commitment: already on matchday 12 of the current tournament, both teams saw each other at Akron Stadium in what was a high-voltage dispute in which the locals ended up prevailing with a scoreboard. from 2-1.

However, the parity reigns between the two squads: Chivas were fourth in the standings with 33 units; while the Americanistas were only one rung below with 31 points to their credit, so that Classic at Akron Stadium ended up being vital for their final rankings.