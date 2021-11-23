cheap games, consoles and more

Black Friday is always a great time to buy a Nintendo Switch or some discounted games and accessories. Nintendo’s beloved console is finally a little easier to find again, after a year of scarcity (unless you want the new OLED model), and there are some new bundles that will give you games and extras right out of the box.

On top of that, some of the best Switch games out there are significantly discounted, as are many useful accessories to enhance family game nights or play in handheld mode. Ready to play? Here are the best discounts on Switch so far in Amazon Mexico and the United States.

Nintendo Switch console and bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ( Not available / MX $ 7.890)

Nintendo generally offers a bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8’ that also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That will allow you to play online games from the start, while giving you access to cloud saves and a sizable library of NES and SNES classics, including ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Super Mario World’.

Nintendo Switch OLED ( USD $ 668 / Not available)

While we don’t expect the Nintendo Switch OLED to get a special Black Friday discount, this week might be your best chance to find this fast-ending console. We call this model the best Nintendo Switch yet, thanks to a gorgeous 7-inch OLED screen that really makes games pop and an improved stand that’s great for impromptu Smash Bros. tournaments.

The best controllers deals for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con ( USD $ 35 / MX $ 1,929)

It’s never a bad idea to pick up an extra pair of Joy-Cons, whether you want to update your Switch with some new colors or you just need additional controllers for family game night and the best part is that they are on discount, so now it is. a good time to grab some if you’ve been waiting.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ( USD $ 69.98 / MX $ 1,717)

When you’re trying to win an intense Mario Kart match or finally advance in ‘Metroid Dread’, sometimes little Joy-Cons just won’t cut it. The Switch Pro controller is almost essential if you spend a lot of time in big-screen gaming, as it is much more ergonomic and comfortable than Joy-Cons, while also supporting advanced HD Rumble haptic and motion controls.

PowerA wireless controller with different models ( USD $ 64.99 / MX $ 1,099)

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the Pro Controller? If you can live without HD rumble and amiibo support, PowerA’s wireless option is a great option for this price. It has a similar look to the Nintendo, as well as two programmable back buttons that can help you have an advantage in competitive games.

Orzly Carry Case ( USD $ 16.59 / MX $ 649)

One of the most popular Switch cases out there, this Orzly model features a hard waterproof case to keep your Switch safe on the go, and has enough space to store up to 8 game cards and plenty of additional Joy-Cons and cables. .

128GB SanDisk microSDXC card ( USD $ 21.99 / MX $ 578)

If you download most of your games digitally, your Switch’s internal storage will fill up quickly. We highly recommend that any Switch owner choose a microSD card like this discounted 128GB SanDisk model, which will allow you to store exponentially more games, screenshots, and videos at once. This popular card works with all Switch models.

Ring Fit Adventure ( USD $ 79.95 / MX $ 1,799)

Nintendo’s popular exercise game just hit its lowest price yet, so it’s a good time to see what all the fuss is about. Ring Fit Adventure is essentially an immersive role-playing game that you play with your whole body, as you’ll use the included Ring-Con and Leg Strap to defeat enemies by performing various exercises. If you are looking for a fun way to break a sweat, this is it.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ( USD $ 81.82 / MX $ 1,969)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an augmented reality game that essentially turns your living room into a playable Mario Kart arena. You’ll drive a remote-controlled car around your house, which comes to life on your Switch screen as an interactive track complete with enemies, dangers, and all the fun chaos that comes with a great Mario Kart race. It’s a very fun mix of digital and physical gaming, and it’s available at its lowest price right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ( USD $ 62 / MX $ 999)

If you somehow haven’t played Breath of the Wild yet, now you have one less excuse. Widely considered the best Switch game out there, Breath of the Wild reinvents the Zelda formula by launching Link into a magnificent and expansive open world that you can explore however you see fit. It’s a no-brainer at this price.

Super Mario Maker 2 ( USD $ 39.99 / MX $ 999)

Why settle for playing a Mario game when you can make your own? Super Mario Maker 2 makes it easy to create the Mario worlds of your dreams, as well as play an almost endless stream of creative, charming, and fun levels created by other players. There’s even a story mode for those who want a more classic Mario experience that also teaches you some building basics. It’s one of our favorite Switch games, and it’s worth it at this price.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition ( USD $ 48 / MX $ 1,235)

Looking for a game that you can immerse yourself in for serious hours? Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition finally brings Nintendo’s beloved RPG game to Switch with improved visuals, new music, and a variety of quality of life improvements. If you want to wield a giant sword, engage in fun real-time combat, and explore some truly beautiful environments, this is for you.

Splatoon 2 ( USD $ 41.99 / MX $ 1,392)

Splatoon 2 is a great introduction to the shooter genre that has squid-like teams of kids fighting to cover the sand (and each other) in colorful ink. But don’t be fooled, just because Splatoon 2 is kid-friendly doesn’t mean it’s not highly competitive, as you’ll need good reflexes and strategy to get to the top. With Splatoon 3 set to arrive next year, now is a great time to get hooked on this addictive shooter and get your inkjet skills in shape.

