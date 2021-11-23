Celebrity Couples Who Have More Than 20 Years Together, Despite Fame | Famous
Among celebrities, love breaks and scandals between couples are common, but there is also the other side of the coin where it seems that they have found their soul mate and have a very long relationship.
Here are some cases of celebrities who have been together for two decades and it is not seen that the flame of their love is going to extinguish at some point.
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
Meryl streepA three-time Oscar winner, she has been married to sculptor Don Gummer since 1978 and they have four children named Henry, Mary, Grace, and Louisa.
Meryl’s first husband died of lung cancer on March 12, 1978 and soon after she met Gummer, but thanks to the support and care he gave her, they both fell in love and that same year they got married.
In 1999, Thalia was convinced by Emilio estefan to go on a blind date with an acquaintance in New York.
Despite the fact that Mottola was divorced, he already had children and there is an age difference of 22 years between them, they both hit it off the first time and have been a couple ever since.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
This couple of actors found love when they were quite grown up, when Harrison ford He was 60 and she was 48.
At the 2002 Golden Globes she splashed some wine on the actor and there they started talking and hanging out; they eventually married in 2010, the third and last marriage for Ford.
Chayanne and Marilisa Maronesse
Chayanne and the former Miss Venezuela participant have an already long relationship and love story that dates back to 1988 when they met and has been the result of their two children Lorenzo Valentino and Isadora Sofía.
The couple married in 1992 and have lived happily together ever since.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
This past November 2021 the couple celebrated their 21 years of marriage and although in 2013 they almost got divorced, a year later they renewed their vows.
In this way, the actors of ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘The new great scam’ are parents of two children, Dylan and Carys, and today they are more united than ever.