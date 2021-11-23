Celebrities Who Admire Salma Hayek: Some Are Her Personal Friends | Famous

The two actresses met on the set of the movie ‘Eternals’ and have since become inseparable. The situation is such that the American came to call the Mexican her “sister.”
We have seen them together on red carpets, press conferences, premieres and even parties. Salma’s influence on Angelina is evident, as the latter has already incorporated the Mexican tradition of pushing the birthday girl onto her cake.
“She is an incredible person and with her feet on the ground,” Sandler said of the Veracruz woman on November 20. He also classified her as one of the best actresses of a generation.
The director is another of the celebrities who fell in love with the charms of Salma Hayek. As with Angelina Jolie, the two met while filming ‘Eternals’
She commented at the beginning of November that, at first, they had many frictions and creative differences, but that the insistence and talent of the actress made her “fall in love” with her.
Salma Hayek and the singer had the opportunity to work together on the film ‘House of Gucci’ and during the promotion of it, they have not stopped flattering each other’s talents.
In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, he said of his castmate “I have a lot of respect for Salma and I have learned a lot from her.”
He is another of the lucky ones who count the Mexican among their friends and people they admire alike. Little is known about how this relationship was born, it was in 2003, when we saw her during the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame and in 2021, they surprised their fans with a dance together.
In August 2015, the young woman posted a photo next to Salma Hayek and called her an “absolute sweetheart” and her “biggest crush with a woman”, thus showing that younger generations are still inspired by her.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
He worked with Hayek on ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ and they have forged a good friendship ever since. In 2017, for example, the actor invited his partner to dinner at his house, despite the fact that she ended up preparing all the food, as evidenced by Instagram.
Last June, Blake Lively’s husband said that if something like the movie happened in real life, “the first person I would try to find would be Salma. I would just tie it to the front of my body and start running into danger. ” In a comical tone, he expressed his admiration for the Mexican.