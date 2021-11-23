Carmelita Salinas: This is how they feed the actress while she is in a coma; family members reveal their most recent state of health

11 days have passed since it became known through various media that Carmelita Salinas was admitted to an emergency hospital because he suffered a stroke.

It was the afternoon of this Monday that his nephew Gustavo Briones revealed that Carmen Salinas is unfortunately still in serious condition and that her Health It is the same as how you entered the hospital.

In this sense, the actress’s granddaughter was also present and revealed that the doctors have tried new forms of treatment to Carmen Salinas, this especially in regard to the way in which they feed her and give oxygen to the political also while she is in a coma.

How they feed Carmelita Salinas while she is in a coma

The granddaughter of Carmelita Salinas reported that the surgical process performed on the famous to feed her during she is in a coma consists of a opening in front of neck that is done during a process emergency or planned surgery.

The tracheotomy forms an airway for people who are unable to breathe on their own or cannot perform their breathing optimally, or who have a obstruction that affects the passage of air to the lungs.

It is known that actress 82-year-old suffered problems High pressure and delicate, however, his followers have sent all the good vibes for him to recover soon.

Carmelita Salinas could no longer work after coming out of the coma

It is worth remembering that prior to the cerebral hemorrhage that has her in a coma, the actress was working on a production television, work that has been suspended after the leak cerebral.

Carmelita Salinas was part of the cast of the telenovela “My fortune is loving you” and now the followers of this production and the fans in general of Salinas are increasingly aware of everything that happens around this public figure, despite the fact that has announced that his role in said production will be replaced.

