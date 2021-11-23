Carlos Lescano: More than 70% of hospitalized are not vaccinated

The doctor Carlos Lescano Alva, new president of the Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine, revealed this Tuesday that there has been an increase in infections and admissions to ICU beds in recent weeks.

“What we are seeing in recent weeks is that in addition to the contagion that is occurring at the population level and that has been referred to by the Minister of Health is that at the hospital level and at the intensive care level, we are noticing an increase in cases”, said in an interview with Canal N.

“In those places where there were beds available, around 50 or 75% available for critical COVID-19 patients, this offer of beds is being reduced by these patients who are entering,” he added.

The doctor specified that they are unvaccinated people upon admission to ICU beds and reported that “this figure is variable but ranges from 70 to 90% according to the regions.”

However, he indicated that there are people vaccinated in this situation, but that they are those with risk factors.

“We have patients over 65 years of age, diabetic, hypertensive, with morbid obesity who, even being vaccinated when exposed to contagion, some of them develop serious symptoms and come to intensive care,” he said.

“Between 5 to 10% of people with comorbidities are in intensive care,” he remarked.