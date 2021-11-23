Cardi B begs JoJo Siwa to visit her daughter, Kulture, for Christmas

Cardi B took a moment while presenting the AMA 2021 to ask the teenage superstar JoJo Siwa to visit her daughter, Kulture 3 years old, during the Christmas season.

The rapper presented us with an epic moment while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21, as in the middle of the show she called JoJo out of the crowd and He asked if he could visit Kulture for Christmas.

Cardi said the visit would be especially appreciated, as singer JoJo Siwa was apparently busy months ago and could not attend the birthday party Kulture princess themed in July. Then JoJo gave the camera a thumbs up accepting Cardi’s request.

Jojo Siwa will try to surprise Kulture at Christmas

The rapper asked Jojo to visit her daughter.

When JoJo took the stage to present the next award, which was for BTS , he promised Cardi that he would see what he could do “I’m going to try and make this Christmas happen.” JoJo also said, “Okay, seriously, I can’t wait to meet Kulture. She’s being raised by a superstar. She’s a legend, Cardi.”

This is Cardi’s first time hosting the American Music Awards. In fact, she is the only rapper, other than Queen Latifah in 1995, to host the star-studded show. The news of Cardi’s concert as host was announced on November 2. “When I received the invitation to present the AMAs, I was very excited,” she said in a statement. “Thanks to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Besides being a presenter, Cardi is also nominated for three awards different in AMAs. She is nominated for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Song – Hip-Hop (both for “Up”) and Favorite Female Artist – Hip-Hop. In that final category, Cardi faced stiff competition including Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

How many daughters does Cardi B have?

The rapper only has one daughter: Kulture

Currently rapper Cardi B He only has one daughter, it’s about Kulture Kiari Cephus, a little girl of just 3 years old, who apparently is a fan of Jojo Siwa.

