Canelo Álvarez, with a risky challenge to face Ilunga Makabu

On November 6 Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez managed to make history by being the first Latin American to unify the championships of the CMB, AMB, OMB and FIB in the super middle category. After beating Caleb Plant the question was, what’s next for him ‘Canelo’ by establishing itself as the best pound for pound in the world?

The answer came soon. True to his style, he decided to give his career a new challenge: climb to the cruiserweight division to go, in May 2022, for the championship of the CMB that belongs to the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, who has a mark of 28 wins, (25 by knockout) plus two losses and has not fought since December 2020.

Gaining weight in boxing implies a risk during the development of the fight, but the man from Guadalajara is not afraid of this confrontation, “Yes there is a lot of risk. One kilo is a lot in boxing, now gaining 15 kilos is going to be a significant risk, but I like it, ”he commented to El Universal Deportes.

57 fights won – 39 via chloroform – two draws and one loss. Rivals like Floyd mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Angel Cotto, Billy joe saunders, among others, have marked the career of ‘Canelo’; however, fighting at cruiserweight, considered a “heavy” category, would pose his greatest challenge.

“It is definitely a major challenge. Gaining 32 pounds is a major challenge for my career, but we will see how the fight unfolds that day, ”accepted the unified super middleweight champion.

For some, Canelo Alvarez He is the best boxer in the history of the country for the achievements he has achieved and for the moment he lives, which he is enjoying, “I feel at my best, I have said it and I know that I can continue learning and continue advancing, establishing my qualities. , but I feel at my best without a doubt ”, he concluded.

The plan of Saul Alvarez is to have four fights by 2022, and in the meantime, the first is already agreed in what will be, perhaps, a risky challenge for the Mexican.