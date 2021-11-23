Canelo Álvarez: How many kilos must he gain to fight at Cruiserweight?

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
21

Gaining weight to seek a fifth world title could put more at risk than Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s championships, as his physique would be at risk when he is exposed to Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, which is not his.

This was recognized by the same boxer from Guadalajara, who after confirming his fight for the world title between 174 and 199 pounds against the Congolese after becoming the first Mexican and Latin American champion in the super middleweights (168 pounds), now thinks about how risky it is. it may be your new challenge.

.

