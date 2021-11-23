Canelo Álvarez: How many kilos must he gain to fight at Cruiserweight?

Gaining weight to seek a fifth world title could put more at risk than Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s championships, as his physique would be at risk when he is exposed to Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, which is not his.

This was recognized by the same boxer from Guadalajara, who after confirming his fight for the world title between 174 and 199 pounds against the Congolese after becoming the first Mexican and Latin American champion in the super middleweights (168 pounds), now thinks about how risky it is. it may be your new challenge.

What did ‘Canelo’ say about gaining weight?

Asked about how he feels after beating the American Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 6, Saúl Álvarez stated in the celebration of 15 years of Box Azteca that “yes, I feel in my best moment and I know that I can continue learning and continue advancing and establishing my qualities. But I feel at my best, without a doubt ”.

On upgrading, he stated that “there is a lot of risk. Imagine, gaining a kilo is a lot in boxing. Now imagine 15 kilos. It’s going to be a big risk, but I like it ”.

To face Makabu at cruiserweight, with an upper limit of 200 pounds, he would have to climb from four to 14 kilograms, when he is currently at the regulation weight in the super middleweight category. According to the figure recorded the day before his fight against Caleb Plant, he presented 76.20 kilograms of weight.

Is Saúl Álvarez afraid?

But this challenge means not only gaining weight, but also increasing his muscle mass, so he assures that “we will see that day. It is definitely a major challenge to gain 32 pounds, it is a major challenge for my career, but we will see how the fight unfolds that day ”.

On the fifteenth anniversary of the boxing broadcasts on the Ajusco television station, he stated that “I feel very proud, very happy to be here. Happy with Azteca because they give great support to boxing and that is important, because here in Mexico there is not much; So Box Azteca supports boxing a lot and is very happy ”.

