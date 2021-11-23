Canelo Álvarez avoids the best: David Benavidez’s father

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jose Benavidez, boxer’s dad David benavidez, launched a strong onslaught against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, to whom he reproached that “avoid the best fighters” and that is the only way he managed to forge his successful legacy.

Just a few days from what Eddy reynoso will officially challenge Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title, the lingering feeling is that Canelo’s next opponent should have been Benavidez, who at some point came to hold the title of the super middlemen of that organization, which he lost by not giving the weight and not on the ring.

Although from the Mexican-American environment they have looked for that meeting, Canelo has not opened and even Reynoso himself pointed out a few days ago that in his career he has not had a weight fight that justifies the confrontation, which was preamble to a new attack against him.

“That’s what (Team Canelo) is known to do in history by avoiding good fighters. Everyone knows what happened. I don’t think they are going to respect people and I don’t think I’m the people’s champion, ”Benavidez’s father told AKHi TV.

Reynoso and Canelo’s intention is to enhance their legacy, so they targeted Makabe, a little-known rival who at 34 has 30 fights, of which he won 28 (25 by KO) and lost two. Benavidez looked like an ideal opponent, although that won’t happen for now.

A title of feel yours

The WBC 168-pound scepter was on Benavidez’s waist until August 2020, though by not giving the weight for his defense match against Alexis Angulo he was withdrawn and ended up in the hands of Canelo, who obtained it after defeating Callum Smith.

“If David hadn’t lost that belt. (CMB), Canelo would not be where he is now. He should thank us and give us that fight. David dropped the belt and he took advantage of that opportunity. ‘Canelo’ would not know whether to be in 160, 168 or 175. But hey, now he’s the king of the division and we want that fight”Benavidez added to Fighthype.