Canelo Álvarez and the risks of fighting in the Crucero weight division

A couple of weeks ago Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez wrote his name in gold letters in the boxing books, after beating Caleb Plant and become the first unified super middleweight champion (168 pounds).

But the tapatío is characterized by not being satisfied with what he has and now he will seek to test his limits by climbing to cruiser weights to try to snatch his belt from Ilunga Makabu, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I feel at my best and I know that I can keep learning and keep moving forward to establish my qualities,” Canelo told TV Azteca.

What are the risks for Canelo of fighting at cruiserweights?

The mission will not be easy because from the outset the Mexican will have to gain 32 pounds (14.5 kilograms) and obviously his muscle mass.

In fact Alfonso Zamora, former Mexican champion, put things in perspective in an interview with Izquierdazo.

“We have a stop in life, a point where we hit the limit in the race. It is not impossible that this is Canelo’s stop because of the weight alone, not because of the technique, because Canelo is superior to this boy in that sense ”, explained Zamora.

In addition, Alfonso considers that it is a dangerous challenge, however, he recognizes the great work of Canelo.

“Canelo will not be strong at that weight. He will arrive with a lack of strength, with a lack of speed, it is somewhat dangerous. He is risking a lot but the challenges are to be overcome and Saúl can do it, “he said.

Who is Ilunga Makabu, Canelo Álvarez’s next rival?

Makabu is 34 years old and has fought 30 times professionally, winning 28 of those fights (25 by knockout) and only lost two.

Currently, Ilunga owns the belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC) of the cruiser weights, it measures 1.83 meters and has a range of 188 centimeters.

He has not fought for almost a year and has never given an exhibition on the American Continent.

