Canelo Álvarez and the risks of fighting in the Crucero weight division

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
25

A couple of weeks ago Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez wrote his name in gold letters in the boxing books, after beating Caleb Plant and become the first unified super middleweight champion (168 pounds).

But the tapatío is characterized by not being satisfied with what he has and now he will seek to test his limits by climbing to cruiser weights to try to snatch his belt from Ilunga Makabu, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

