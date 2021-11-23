Camila Cabello surprises with fantasy colored hair

Camila Cabello is one of our favorite Latinas to inspire us when it comes to putting together the best look with the latest in trends. And recently he shared with his more than 50 million followers a change of look radical that confirmed to us that fantasy colors they are a very flattering option this season for your hair, undoubtedly a proposal that showed us the singer leaving her comfort zone by venturing into a colorful mint green dye.

The singer has been in the public eye due to her recent break with Shawn Mendes, which the ex-partner also decided to announce through her Instagram. And this look that surprised everyone became a clear statement that Camila not afraid of changes or new beginnings.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

The proposal that the singer made us to highlight this season It is one of the most daring bets, since bleaching your hair to achieve the fantasy color desired is not an easy task, but of course, not impossible.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

Just as it shows Camila Cabello, saying goodbye to his traditional dark hair to now wear a hair pastel color, which was accompanied by a makeup that was the perfect twist, since it involved metallic shadows and a manicure of the same tone, as well as a suit with a drop of water cut neckline that left nothing to the imagination.

Photo: Instagram @dimitrishair

If you are one of the most daring and you need a change of look, here are the most effective recommendations from the experts to properly care for a fantasy color dyed hair and show off a dreamy mane.

Don’t wash your hair before bleaching

Colorist Maggie Rollins mentions for allthingshair.com that not washing your hair 3 days prior to your visit to the salon will create a protective layer on the scalp that will prevent injuries and provide hydration.

Wash with cold water

When washing your hair, it is better to do it with cold water to preserve the fantasy dye for longer, since this way the pigment will stay longer.

Don’t forget to wear a mask

Protective masks will become your bff to repair the damage caused by discoloration, so making use of special products for dyed or damaged hair will return your hair to a healthy appearance if necessary, in addition to keeping your hair hydrated. mane.

Also read: Belinda surprises with dark hair and we love it