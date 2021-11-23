Camila Cabello launches Christmas song to the rhythm of Mariachi

This Wednesday, singer Camila Cabello released the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, through the Amazon Music platform, and decided to add a very Mexican touch with mariachis.

“I’ve traveled a lot since I started working at 15, so I chose to record this Amazon Original song. because I had always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas“, the artist expressed in a statement.

It should be noted that the 24-year-old singer He was born in Cuba, but has deep-rooted Mexican roots, as his father is this country. Even a few days ago he was visiting and specifically walked through the state of Oaxaca.

Through their social networks, Camila shared how well she had to learn more about her dad’s culture and showed the best moments of his vacation.

Secondly, the Amazon Music platform announced that it will publish new versions of Christmas classics, of the voice of great artists, among which Sech and Reik stand out.

What’s more, María León, Paty Cantú and María José will make a new version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”. The launches will be made during this month of November and December, until reaching Christmas.

“In fact, in the last three years, the 25 Amazon Original songs (released on the occasion) of the most popular holidays, from artists such as Katy Perry, John Legend and Justin Bieber, have exceeded 750 million views worldwide “, stated Ryan Redington, vice president of music industry at Amazon Music, in a statement.

If you want to listen to each of the songs, you need a subscription to the platform, which costs $ 99 per month. But if you have an Amazon Prime account, access is free.