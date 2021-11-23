Call of Duty, the saga that Steven Spielberg dreamed of (and how he lost his way)

While previous games had created more or less personal stories, Call of duty decided to bet on making us feel like one more soldier in the conflict. That is to say, the character is not the protagonist or the hero, he only tries to carry out his mission surrounded by the corpses of his companions, who had their own names, faces and voices. The game had three campaigns, starring one by an American, a British and a Russian, each with its own characteristics.

The United States parachute released us as a soldier in the advance party prior to the Normandy landing. and we had to help as much as we could to make D-day a success; while that of the United Kingdom is the most movie, including infiltration of a Nazi submarine. But Russia’s had the craziest start: the Battle of Stalingrad, in which before the Nazi advance and the lack of weapons, couples of soldiers were thrown, one with the weapon and the other with the bullets. The order was that if one fell, the other followed. The feeling of being one more pawn in a war taken to the extreme.

Logically, after the success of the game, the second part arrived in 2005, who did what is always said to do a continuation: take all the good from the previous game and empower it while mitigating its flaws. Again, three campaigns. Again, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia. And the following year the tradition of releasing a new game every year, with Call of duty 3, the first not made by Infinity Ward.

This was noticeable in the quality of the game, but allowed the original study to focus on Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which brought the first major setting change by switching to a current conflict related to terrorism in Eastern Europe and the Middle East that ended in an international conflict between the United States and Russia. A fictional plot that relied on various military advisers to make the weaponry and tactics realistic.