Britney Spears celebrates the arrival of Christmas and shows off her decorations

As we have previously informed you in The Truth News, Britney Spears now he is free, as his father’s guardianship has been eliminated.

In that sense, the famous has expressed all her happiness in social networks, which was mixed in with the holiday season.

Britney, who is already planning her wedding, after the removal of the guardianship, was shown in networks with her Christmas decorations, showing how happy she is to be able to decide things as simple as her Christmas decorations.

Britney shows off her Christmas tree

It was through her official Instagram account that the singer of Toxic shared a video in which he appears dancing to the song Mistletoe by Justin Bieber, while posing in front of the Christmas tree.

The famous part has several wardrobe changes, ideal for the season.

Spears received numerous comments from fans, who recognized her taste in Christmas decorations.

The end of guardianship

Briteny is getting married

Britney Spears he presumed a few weeks ago that he had finally been freed from guardianship with his father who controlled every movement every weight of his artistic career.

In that sense, it is now said that the famous could plan her musical return, so, if so, we will let you know every detail in The Truth News.

The truth is that the famous is in one of the best moments, with a career that continues solid, but also about to marry, and with a return to the stage stronger than ever.

What do you think of Britney Spears’ Christmas decorations? Tell us your opinion in the comments.

