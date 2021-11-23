Boston Exercises Options on Cora’s Contract
BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox exercised their option on Alex Cora’s contract, adding two seasons to him, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in their first year back after serving a one-year suspension. for the signal theft scandal.
Cora, 46, was contractually bound until 2024.
“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to everything we accomplished in 2021,” said Red Sox director of baseball Chaim Bloom. “Along with the entire Red Sox leadership, I am excited to secure many more years of a bond as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”
A former infielder who was part of the Boston team that won the 2007 World Series, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as a manager.
In his first year, 2018, the Puerto Rican led the Red Sox to a record 108 wins for the franchise and the World Series title. But he had to step aside a year later when he was identified as the mastermind of the Houston Astros’ signal stealing scheme.
After Ron Roenicke led the team in the 2020 season, shortened by the pandemic, Cora returned to Boston Cave. The Red Sox went 92-70, beat the New York Yankees in the AL wild card game and eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays in the division series. They succumbed to the Astros in the series for the circuit title.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to coach the Red Sox,” Cora said in a statement. “We have experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have pending tasks to accomplish.”
