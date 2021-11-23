Black Friday Video Games: 2021 Best Deals on Gaming Laptops: ASUS, HP, Acer

We continue to collect the best offers for Black Friday 2021 and, this time, it is the turn of the best gaming laptops that we have found on offer.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 for 899 euros. Good stumble that sticks from 1,200 euros and this ASUS with 15.6 “screen, flowing with 300Hz, remains at an irresistible price. In its guts we find a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, high AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU performance and 16 GB of RAM memory. Perfect for playing Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1080p in high settings. It does not come with an operating system and you have 512 GB of storage in the form of SSD.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 – 15.6 “Full HD 300Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, No Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

HP OMEN 15-en1010ns for 1,199 euros. Another good option is this team that has an AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, reaching 4.4GHz in overclock and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Along with the 16GB of RAM you will have no problem playing Hitman 3 in 1440p in Ultra at more than 70FPS on its 144Hz screen. FreeDos as the operating system and 512GB of SSD accompanying it.

Asus TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PR-HN002 for 1,274.90 euros. Going down from 1,500 euros, watch out there, we have this other 15.6 "Asus with an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB of memory and an RTX 3070. With this you can play, for example, Red Dead Redemption 2 at 75fps and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla at 63fps, both in Ultra and 1440p resolution, does not include operating system.

Asus Rog Strix G15 G513QR-HF120 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 3070 / 15.6 ” for 1,698.99 euros. We continue with this good 15.6 “bug that drops from 2,099 euros and that raises the bar a bit with its 32GB of RAM. As a processor we have an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and as a graphics card an RTX 3070 so that, as we have seen before, do not miss anything. It does not include operating system.

Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R53X for 1,949 euros. Finally we have the beast of this selection with the best laptops to play that we have found on sale. It is a 17.3 "computer that, to begin with, goes down from 2,200 euros. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, to which we must add 16GB of RAM and a wild 8GB RTX 3080. Obviously, with With this configuration, you have plenty to play everything that is on the market right now in Ultra.



Acer Nitro 5 AN517-41-R53X

