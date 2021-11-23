Black Friday: Samsung launches discounts of up to $ 600 dollars with its smartphones

We are getting closer to Black Friday 2021 and like every year some companies announce their offers days before. such is the case of the electronics company Samsung, which this time brings us great deals with their smartphones in which you can save up to $ 600 dollars or more if you give your old mobile phone at the time of purchase.

The sales will be really active from November 26, which is the day after Thanksgiving, however, Like so many other retail companies, Samsung has decided to announce ahead of time what exactly it will have on offer.

One of the outstanding promotions is related to Galaxy smartphones, and it is because you can save up to $ 650 dollars just by buying a high-end phone and giving your old smartphone as payment.

The value of your phone is set by the Samsung company itselfYou just have to go to the Samsung.com page and check the promotions one by one with the smartphones. They will be in force from November 26 to December 5, of course that the later you enter, you will get fewer options.

Most promotional packages offer aside from the “trade-in eligible” discount, there are free wireless headphones and great deals on everything with the Galaxy Flip3.

Galaxy with trade-in discounts

– Galaxy Note20 ultra 5G: Available from $ 824.99 and if you exchange it with your old phone, you receive from $ 100 to $ 375.

– Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: available from $ 649.99 dollars and if you redeem it you could receive from $ 250 to $ 900 dollars.

– Galaxy S21 5G– Available from a price of $ 199.99 with a trade-in that can range from $ 100 to $ 650.

– Galaxy Z Flip3 5G– Available at a cost of $ 299.99 and with a trade-in reduction of $ 100 to $ 650.

– Galaxy Buds Live: You can buy it from $ 99.99 dollars, with an exchange that can go from 470 dollars to $ 100 dollars.

– Galaxy Buds 2: Starting at $ 79.99 with a trade-in valued at $ 20- $ 40.

Samsung recommends buying directly from its stores, as this guarantees the recycling of redeemed products, as well as offering completely free shipping on all its products.

The leading electronics company is not only offering great discounts for Black Friday with smartphones, but with its televisions, appliances, computers and other products.

**

You may also like: Black Friday: Macy’s has a super sale of designer handbags for under $ 200

Black Friday: Walmart launches a super sale of a Samsung laptop for $ 125 dollars

Thanksgiving 2021: Which Stores Will Be Open During Thanksgiving