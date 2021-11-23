Billie Eilish interrupts a concert due to lack of security

Billie Eilish goes to the short ‘shag’ that will hit it this fall

The singer’s fans believe that ‘Happier Than Ever’ is dedicated to her ex

Billie eilish is completely back on stage. Excellent news that has left us with great moments that happened in their last concerts that, unfortunately, have also jumped to the press due to the occasional mishap. Like the one that happened last Friday during the Governors Ball Festival in New York, when he interrupted one of his songs to get the attention of the body of security of the enclosure. At one point, while the 19-year-old artist was singing her song ‘Everything I Wanted’, when she was located on a high part of the stage, she exclaimed to the surprise of those present “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?”, a reproach that was accompanied by other comments: “Seriously, you only have one job to carry out.”

As expected, the venue was revolutionized by not understanding what exactly was happening among the audience that looked around in amazement. At the moment, and because Eilish made no mention of the incident on her social networks, it is unknown what the interpreter saw and what greatly offended her. This was the moment that quickly went viral on social media.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Eilish cares about her fans

Likewise, in this video we can see how the singer, apparently angry due to the performance of the security that watched over the attendees, personally asks those present if “they were well”, a detail that upset her fans who ended the unexpected speech with warm applause. Be that as it may, the truth is that the concert was a success for Eilish, who the next day shared a video on Instagram in which she assured that “It was one of his favorite performances of all time”. This video proves the energy it gave off.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Recently Eilish made news again when she assured during an interview that due to a photo in which she showed part of her bust and a corset she had lost 100,000 followers, a fact that shocks and surprises in equal parts considering the 21st century .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io