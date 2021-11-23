Billie Eilish criticizes Texas abortion law

Why it is essential that abortion is free and free.

Billie Eilish has raised her voice against Texas anti-abortion laws. The singer was very critical of this measure when it was approved and during her last concert in that state she again made it very clear that she is totally against it. In fact, he said that he was about to cancel his performance for what he considers “a law of m *****”.

Last Saturday, the creator of ‘Happier than ever’ took the stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival and there expressed her total rejection of the abortion law with a message that has quickly gone viral. Billie Eilish stated that she is “tired of the old people”, whom she blames for this new measure, and that this rule made her consider canceling the ‘show’. “When they passed that shit into law, I almost didn’t want to act because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing that to happen here,” the singer said.

The singer continued her plea in favor of women’s rights with a forceful message: “We have to tell them to shut up,” she shouted, not without first cutting the sleeves. Then he added: “My body, my f *** ing choice!”

What is the Texas abortion law?

The Republican state of Texas approved on September 1 a restrictive law against abortion which many have called “legal nonsense”. The entry into force of this new rule has generated a notable controversy, since it prohibits abortions after six weeks, when many women do not even know they are pregnant. This law does not allow abortion in cases of incest or rape, but yes for health reasons, although the exceptions are very limited, since the interruption of pregnancy is only allowed if it endangers the life of the mother or if it can cause irreversible damage to an important bodily function.

