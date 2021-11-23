Biden will nominate him for a new term at the head of the Fed – El Financiero

President Joe biden announced this Monday that it will nominate Jerome powell for another term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), an expression of support for Powell’s performance in guiding the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden also said he would appoint Lael Brainard, the only Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell among many progressives, as vice president. The president indicated that he will fill the remaining three positions on the board, including a supervisory vice president, a banking regulator position, in early December.

Biden’s decision, made after extensive consideration, marks a note of continuity and bipartisanship at a time when increased inflation it is overwhelming households and increasing risks to the economy’s recovery. By backing Powell, a Republican who was first elevated to office by President Donald Trump, Biden dismissed complaints from progressives that the Fed has weakened banking regulation and has been slow to factor climate change into its supervision of banks.

Of being confirmed by the Senate, Powell would remain one of the most powerful economic officials in the world. By raising or lowering its benchmark interest rate, the Fed seeks to cool or stimulate growth and contracting, and keep prices stable. His efforts to run the US economy, the world’s largest, often have global consequences.