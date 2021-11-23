Ben Affleck strengthens ties with his mother-in-law with this original request

The love story between the couple we know as Bennifer it continues to advance steadily this summer, also giving us some small surprises along the way. In pursuit of winning, we suppose, his in-laws, Ben affleck has given a small but significant role in his latest production to Lupe rodriguez, the mother of Jennifer Lopez.

Unfortunately for her, this is not the next Hollywood blockbuster. It is, instead, an advertisement that the actor stars in and directs for WynnBET, the sports betting and iGaming app. An original proposal in which the mother of JLo was delighted to participate.

The mother-in-law of the Oscar-winning performer briefly gets into the shoes of a granny who plays slot machines in a casino, in a video that also includes the star of the series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, Melvin Gregg, and the legend of basketball Shaquille O’Neal. In the ad, Ben drives through Las Vegas before arriving at the Wynn casino while several friends offer advice to bet with the application.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, on a yacht with the coolest look to spend the summer C. Castany

As Affleck walks through the casino, after a minute of announcement, viewers see Rodriguez yelling at the machine: “Come on, Lupe! You can do it, just like you can at the St. Louis slot machines!” The singer’s mother, at 75, looks elegant in a red sweater and it is no secret that she and Affleck “enjoy gambling together in casinos and they have done it in the past, “a source revealed to ‘E! News’ when the spot was recorded last June.

Both of them They were close the first time Affleck and Lopez dated And apparently those feelings haven’t changed in this second stage of their relationship. “Guadalupe adores Ben and he is happy that he has returned to Jennifer’s life, “said that same source.

Since this ad was shot more than two months ago, things have gotten serious between JLo and Affleck. The pop star has moved to Los Angeles and the two are still looking for the perfect home to live in together. They both rekindled their romance after she broke up with Alex Rodriguez earlier this year and the end of the actor’s courtship with Ana de Armas.

But the arduous task of winning the favor of the in-laws is not falling just on the interpreter. Jennifer Lopez, who a few hours ago was present at the Dolce & Gabbana parade in Venice, seems to also get along very well with her mother-in-law and a few days ago the photographers captured them both attending a representation of ‘Hamilton’, the famous Broadway play

The actress’s teenage twins, Max and Emme, 13, accompanied them on the cultural evening with Affleck’s daughters, Violet, 15 years old, and Seraphina, 12. One more proof of how well this relationship is going, which has half the planet hooked on your daily romantic advances.