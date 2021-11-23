Bell’s Palsy: This is the evil that affected Angelina Jolie during her divorce from Brad Pitt

The Bell’s palsy It is a temporary condition, and at least that is how Angelina Jolie lived it during 2017 when this condition affected her.

That year was quite complicated for the actress, is that her divorce from the actor Brad Pitt It caused him such stress that eventually he ended up with one side of his face completely immobilized.

This is the main manifestation of Bell’s palsy, also known as idiopathic facial paralysis. This represents the most frequent cause of facial paralysis, with about 80% of cases, according to the University of Navarra Clinic.

This condition is the result of a problem in the cranial or facial nerve, responsible for controlling the muscles of the face.

What are the symptoms?

The manifestations of this disease are sudden. In as little as 48 to 72 hours, a person begins to have problems, which can improve or take up to 6 months to regain complete control.

By affecting the cranial nerve, people with this paralysis have problems to control blinking and the muscles around the mouth.

According to the Healthline site, some of the symptoms that people may present are:

Drooling

Difficulty consuming liquids and food

Inability to have facial expressions such as smiling or frowning

Muscle spasms

Dry mouth and eyes

Headache

Sensitivity to certain sounds

Irritation in the affected eye

