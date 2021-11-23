BBVA’s digital services fail … millions of transfers depend on this technology

Banco BBVA México reported that it is “presenting intermittences” in its digital services.

Dozens of social network users reported that the bank’s application does not work or sends an error message when they want to carry out a transaction.

The bank reported that they are working to solve the problems and carry out financial operations. They also apologized to their users.

According to its data, BBVA has 36.3 million users in mobile technology.

In the first six months of 2021 alone, the company made more than 1 billion transactions, of which 52 percent are via mobile or web. Only 6 percent is through the bank window.

In another report, the bank acknowledges that close to 67 percent of its digital customers use only their mobile devices to do business with the bank, while 23.7 percent do so both through the web and the mobile platform.

The information available indicates that in Mexico, 87.5 percent of customers are exclusively mobile, 7.5 percent mixed and less than 5 percent non-mobile.

Dozens of Twitter users complained about the flaws:

The BBVA (Bancomer) APP is failing, no matter when you read this tweet, it always fails! pic.twitter.com/dj5x6Fe28a – Gabriel Martínez (@pcsolucionesnet) November 22, 2021