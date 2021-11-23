BBVA has flaws in its mobile application, again

This Monday afternoon Internet users reported failures in the mobile application of BBVA, again.

The company had not commented on the matter; However, failures are already a trend on Twitter, while users point out that the application has failed several times, especially on fortnightly days.

High influx of clients and operations cause failures in the application of BBVA

The CEO of BBVA Mexico, Eduardo Osuna, said that the falls in the mobile application that have occurred in recent days, are due to intermittence in the systems before a high influx of customers and operations.

“We make hundreds of changes a month, all of them are scheduled. There are other issues that have to do with an excess of transactions, because a fortnight or vacation bridge is approaching,” said the manager.

According to Osuna, the recent intermittencies are different from the fault of September 12, which involved a software problem that lasted for hours and that the bank is currently preparing for the high season of transactions at Christmas and New Years.

