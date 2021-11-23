Bayern Munich to stop paying players not vaccinated against COVID

Bayern Munich said it will stop paying salaries to players who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich faces a sports crisis due to eight casualties in its squad of which four are due to COVID-19 protocol, before that the directive said that it will stop paying salaries to players who they have not been vaccinated against the virus that caused the pandemic.

The club had been quite permissive with its players who have not wanted, by their own decision, to be immunized against the coronavirus, but now COVID-19 has caused casualties in the team due to quarantine and infections in its players.

Four players from the Bayern Munich not vaccinated against COVID-19 were quarantined, joining Joshua Kimmich, already placed in isolation on Friday, announced the Bavarian club.

Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance were quarantined according to the health authorities. They were in contact with a person from the Bayern Munich environment who tested positive for coronavirus“, Said the club in a statement published on its website, two days before the match against Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League.

The announcement comes after German magazine Bild am Sonntag revealed that Bavarian leaders have decided not to pay unvaccinated players against COVID-19 and placed in isolation.

Kimmich, 26, was quarantined on Friday for the second time after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The German international he had just come out of quarantine on Tuesday after being in close contact with his partner Niklas Süle, who tested positive last week.

In case of Joshua Kimmich, who chose not to get vaccinated for “personal reasons”, sparked debate in Germany, a country suffering from a new wave of the pandemic.

Registration rates this week reached record levels, while the percentage of people vaccinated it is below 70%.

The German regional states of Bavaria and Saxony, among those most affected by the new wave of COVID-19, announced on Friday the cancellation of all Christmas markets, in addition to other restrictions.