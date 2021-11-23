Barry Keoghan and the clue that he will be Joker in the Batman

On your Twitter account, Eric Keoghan He wrote “he’s finally out. My Brother will play JOKER in the new Batman. UNREAL THINGS “. It is a simple comment, but later he added that it revealed something that was in “lockdown”, that surely that was going to turn the Internet upside down and that it was completely real.

Makes sense, The batman has shown younger versions of all the characters, Colin farrell is not the Penguin yet, Riddler he looks different and he doesn’t seem to be the villain we know and Catwoman she’s wearing a suit that looks like her own making and hints that she’s relatively new to this, so there’s room for a Joker younger and different from everyone we’ve seen before.

What’s more, Matt reeves said he plans to make more movies, and that definitely couldn’t happen without Joker, and although that could happen in the sequel, there is a possibility that they will present it from this first project, either as a Easter egg through another character, in his own post-credits scene, as is the tradition of Marvel and DC.

Officially, Barry keoghan is listed in the cast of The Batman, on IMDb, as the official Stanley Merkel, who in the comics is a partner of James Gordon, who ends up becoming the victim of a villain known as Hangman.

But, we know that The batman is changing some details of the history of the Dark Knight and the rest of the characters, so it is possible that this officer goes through a series of situations that lead him to go to the wrong side of justice and become the greatest enemy of Bruce Wayne.

It is still too early to know if this is true, but, if it could be revealed that Harry Styles is Eros before the premiere of the film, there is also the possibility that this is true, and that it is a plan to generate more interest. .