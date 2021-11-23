Bad omen! Analysts forecast inflation of up to 7% at the end of 2021 – El Financiero

Headline inflation in 2021 would close at 7 percent at an annual rate, according to the consensus of private analysts consulted by Citibanamex.

This would represent an increase of 30 basis points compared to the survey carried out by the firm a fortnight ago, when they estimated that the general price level would close this year at 6.7 percent.

Only in November would general inflation reach 6.95 percent, compared to 6.24 percent in October.

Core inflation for its part would close this year at 5.5 percent, which would imply an increase of 20 points compared to the previous consultation.

Recently, the deputy governor of Banxico, Jonathan Heath, estimated that headline inflation would close this year above 7 percent.

In addition, analysts slightly lowered their estimate of Mexico’s economic growth for this year to 5.9 percent, from 6 percent previously.

Invex and Grupo Bursamétrica remained with the most encouraging forecast, as they estimate that this year Mexico’s GDP will register an advance of 6.3 percent, followed by JP Morgan and Scotiabank, which predict an advance of 6.2 percent.

On the contrary, Citibanamex estimated that this year Mexico would only register an economic advance of 5 percent, the most reserved forecast.