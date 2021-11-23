Bad Bunny wins AMAs award at gala hosted by Cardi B and in which BTS generated hubbub

Bad Bunny won two awards at the American Music Awards (AMAs 2021), in a gala in which the rapper Cardi B was the host and the group BTS generated the excitement of its fans in America.

The Puerto Rican Bad Bunny won the highest recognition for Latin American artists in this award for best album thanks to “The last tour of the world”, in addition to winning as Latin artist of the year.

The award for Favorite Latina Female Artist went to Becky G, who told her fans: “You are not alone … We are the American dream.”

Host Cardi B, who sported a variety of outfits, kept the crowd buzzing. Later, his song “Up” was named a favorite hip hop song. The Associated Press was unable to broadcast images of Cardi B onstage because her representatives required approval, a restriction the AP would not accept.

Korean group BTS it was the big winner with three awards: artist, best pop song for “Buter” and best duo or group.

The Korean septet sang with Coldplay a raucous version of “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter”, which made more than one celebrity dance in the room in Los Angeles.

Jungkook, Kim Tae Hyung, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Kim Namjoon, and J-Hope also garnered attention for their outfits. They chose to wear two-piece suits in sober colors.

“Seven boys from Korea, united by the love of music, met the love and support of all the armies around the world,” said RM of BTS after the group won artist of the year for the first time. “This is all a miracle. Seriously, we would never take this for granted. “

The show celebrated the best of popular music for the second year in the pandemic with a mix of live and recorded performances. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic opened the ceremony with a prerecorded R&B and funk number of “Smokin Out the Window” and Jennifer Lopez prerecorded “On My Way”, the theme of her upcoming romantic comedy “Marry Me” ( “Marry me”).

A previously scheduled performance of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” It was ruled out after the rapper cited personal reasons for pulling out of the show on Saturday. And it turned out to be a big winner: She was named Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist, her album “Good News” won Favorite Hip Hop Album, and her song “Body” Favorite Trending Song, a new category this year.

+ Big loser

Olivia Rodrigo, who led the list of finalists with seven mentions, took only one award, Favorite New Artist.

“Songwriting is my favorite thing in the world and I am very grateful to everyone who has embraced my music,” she said.

Favorite Pop Album Award it went to Taylor Swift for “evermore.” In a recorded speech, Swift told her fans, “I am very lucky to be in your lives.” She also won Favorite Female Pop Artist, bringing her career AMA total to a record 34.

Rodrigo performed his hit “traitor” live on a flower-covered stage and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean brought country music with a prerecorded duet of “If I Didn’t Love You.” Julieta Venegas, Tainy and Bad Bunny performed their hit “Lo Siento BB: /”.

Between live performances, Italian rock band Måneskin made their debut at an American awards show with their viral hit “Beggin ‘”. Chloe x Halle’s Chlöe floated onto the stage to perform her hit first solo single “Have Mercy,” and Mickey Guyton received loud applause as he sang his patriotic “All American” in a silver dress.

The AMA ceremony, whose winners are chosen by fan votes, was broadcast live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominations were based on streaming, physical and digital sales, radio broadcasting, and social activity between September 25, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly took the award for Favorite Rock Artist. “I want to accept this for all aspiring musicians, those who want to play an instrument, who want to rap, who want to sing, not just rock artists,” he said.

Shortly before the ceremony, many of the winners were announced. Swift was named Favorite Female Pop Artist, Ed Sheeran Favorite Male Artist, and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with SZA Collaboration of the Year. Kanye West was named Favorite Gospel Artist.

Underwood won Favorite Inspirational Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist, and Doja Cat also won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for “Planet Her.”

Luke Bryan was named Favorite Country Artist, The Weeknd Favorite Male R&B Artist, and Drake Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist. Gabby Barrett took home two awards: Favorite Country Album for “Goldmine,” and Favorite Country Song for “The Good Ones.”

For older viewers, New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together, taking turns performing their hits “You Got It (The Right Stuff”), “Candy Girl,” “Step By Step” and “Mr. Telephone Man “before joining together to sing” Can You Stand the Rain, “” Is This the End, “” Hangin ‘Tough “and” If It Is no Love. “

+ Winners list

Artist of the Year: Bts

Best Pop Song: BTS’s “Butter”

Best pop duo or group: Bts

Best Pop Album: “Evermore” by Taylor Swift

Top Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the year: “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Olivia rodrigo

Best Viral Song: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body”

Best hip hop song: Cardi B “Up”

Best Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Best video clip: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

Best Latin Female Artist: Becky G

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad bunny

Best Latin Album: Bad Bunny’s “The Last Tour of the World”

Best Latin Song: “Telepathy” by Kali Uchis

Best Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Best “Inspiration” Artist: Carrie Underwood

Best Gospel Artist: Kanye west

Top Dance / Electronic Artist: Marshmello