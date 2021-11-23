Ariana Grande shocks by appearing blonde and with a bob cut

You won’t recognize Ariana Grande with this new look she used for Halloween!

Very rarely Ariana grande He is seen in public with a look that is not his characteristic pony tail extra long with extensions. From time to time, the interpreter of 7 Rings leaves her XL mane down, but her natural hair almost always remains hidden. A few months ago, the American singer removed her extensions to reveal her naturally curly hair, and her Arianantors just went wild to see her beautiful real hair.

However, for this Halloween Ariana decided to wear a radical look change, of course it was all about an excellent costume!

Ari shocks by appearing blonde and with a bob cut

Ariana and her husband, Dalton Gomez, paid tribute to one of the singer’s favorite musicals: Little Shop of Horrors. The couple dressed up to match and Ari completely changed her look for Halloween, sporting a short wig in a bob cut to play the role of Audrey, while Dalton donned a pair of horn-rimmed glasses to spice it up. to Seymour.

For her Audrey look, Ariana styled her hair into a blonde bob with bangs and added pale blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick and wore a leopard print dress. Check the result!

Hands down, one of our favorite Halloween costumes this year!

