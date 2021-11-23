Anne Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend revealed details of his past with the actress: from love to a conviction for a millionaire fraud

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri (Photo: WireImage)

Anne Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, revealed that the Oscar winner never spoke to him again after he was arrested for fraud in 2008. About their sudden separation in a recent interview, Follieri said that “never“He learned nothing more about the American actress, with whom he was dating at the time, once he was arrested.

“That night Annie called me from Los Angeles where she was doing press“The ex-convict recalled to the British tabloid The Daily Mail. “We were talking on the phone for 10 minutes about when I could go home”, continuous.

“If I remember correctly, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was at 2 am on June 24, 2008 “he continued. “At 6 in the morning they arrested me. I never spoke to her again. “

The actress and the developer Italian dated during four years after meeting in 2004 through mutual friends at a dinner party.

“I think you made a business decision. He decided that saving his career was the most important thing. I am not bitter. You can look me in the eye I have no rage, but they have hurt me“Said Follieri when discussing his past with the 38-year-old actress.

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri in 2005 (Photo: FilmMagic)

Prosecutors charged Follieri of defrauding real estate investors of up to $ 6 million while posing as a senior Vatican official.

Follieri pleaded guilty to 14 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in a New York court as part of a settlement reached with the prosecution and spent nearly five years behind bars. Had the case gone to trial, he faced a possible 160-year sentence. After being released from prison, he was deported to Italy and barred from entering the United States.

This is the first time that Follieri has spoken openly about what would become known as the Vati-Con scandal. The US justice determined that the Italian businessman lied about his ties to the Vatican. Investors’ money, most notably Ron Burkle, the private equity billionaire best known for his close personal friendship with former President Bill Clinton, was then used, prosecutors said, to finance the luxurious lifestyle that Follieri led with his famous girlfriend.

In addition to the jets and yachts, his company’s expense account paid for meals at fancy restaurants, flowers, medical expenses for him, his parents, and Hathaway, and an elite dog-walking service for Esmerelda, the couple’s brown Lab.

A love at first sight that ended in scandal

Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri (Photo: FilmMagic)

For four years, an Anne Hathaway in love would tell anyone who would listen that her charismatic boyfriend Raffaello Follieri was “a God”. He took her around the world on jets and yachts, spending $ 107,000 on a private plane for a New Years Eve party at fashion designer Oscar De La Renta’s mansion in the Dominican Republic, where Bill and Hillary Clinton were also guests. Weekends were spent at the Ritz in Paris, the Excelsior in Rome, the Dorchester in London, and many other first-class hotels, when they weren’t in their opulent $ 30,000-a-month Manhattan apartment.

Follieri, who claimed to have close ties to the Vatican, entertained some of the richest people in the world while searching investors to buy properties belonging to the Catholic Church. Hathaway was, most of the time, by his side.

It was, he said, a relationship “burning”With many expensive gifts.

“I was 25 when we met in 2004. We had a lot of happy moments. I thought nothing was the limit for me Follieri said. “I remember one night when Annie was filming in another country, I was in the apartment [en el piso 47 de la Olympic Tower con vistas a Central Park] looking out of this amazing window and feeling like he could do anything he wanted. One day I was in the Olympic Tower and the next in solitary confinement in a cell in New York, ”he said. “When you are young, you try to get things done quickly. I was 20 years old. I was superficial. I made mistakes “added.

“If she [Hathaway] he would have wanted to contact me, he knew how to communicate with me through my family and my friends. It did not. We had been fighting a lot, as many couples do, but we were still in a relationship. It was broken into a thousand pieces, ”he asserted.

Raffaello was transferred to four different prisons. “The detention center in Brooklyn was the most difficult. “, said. “There were 120 people in a room with two bathrooms. Excrement in the showers. It was terrible, terrible, with rats under the beds. The food they gave us was so rotten that I got sick. That’s where my religion left me a bit. Some say it’s what God makes us go through to test us, but I don’t see it that way “

“I did not sleep in jail because you are always alert for something to happen, for someone to come for you, so you must be prepared. That stays with me. I sleep very little, three or four hours maximum”, He recounted.

The star’s friends said at the time that he was “disconsolatelyBecause of the separation. In an interview with the magazine W the actress assured that it happened “A week in shock at a friend’s house” shortly after her partner’s arrest.

Follieri has built a new business empire that overshadows his ambitions in those heady Hathaway days. Your company, Follieri Energy, has assets that include 162 service stations, worth more than 150 million.

Follieri, 43, found love again with his wife Konstantina. They have a 4-year-old daughter, Pasquale, and they have another girl on the way. Meanwhile, Hathaway married Adam shulman in 2012. They have two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

