America recovers players for the quarterfinals against Pumas

Santiago Solari will be able to count on elements such as Richard Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Mauro Lainez and Santiago Naveda, among others

MEXICO – La Liguilla came at a good time to America, despite the two-week hiatus and injuries to the midfielders Pedro Aquino and Mario Osuna, the recess was used to recover the rest of the injured players.

Naveda is ready to participate in the Liguilla. @America club

The main question of Santiago Solari for the series before is just the containment average Cougars. By not having Aquino and Osuna available, the technician could use Santiago Naveda, who already trains alongside the team and participated in the friendly against Atlante, but has not played an official game since August 7 when the fibula was fractured.





The azulcrema have several options to make up their midfield, give the vote of confidence to Naveda to leave Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez as interiors, place Frnando Madrigal in place of the juvenile or build a double containment leaving the Spaniard free.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Other footballers recovered by America are Richard Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Mauro Lainez and Renato Ibarra, who have been training together since last week and it will be the coaching staff’s decision to include them in the call.

Playing on Wednesdays and Saturdays was also good news for the Eagles in the sports field, both the board of directors, the coaching staff and the players had the intention of playing the series in this way against CougarsHowever, they were subject to the decision of the television station that preferred to schedule the return on Sunday, however it accepted the club’s decision.