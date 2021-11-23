America and Pumas ask for the Capital Classic in peace

America and Pumas of the UNAM they launched a message to their amateurs for carry in peace the tie between both teams corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Opening 2021 of the MX League.

Through a joint communiqué called “For a Capital Classic in Peace”, the directives of America and Cougars They made it clear that the rivalry between the two teams takes place within a framework of sports principles of respect for the rival, which is why “do not stain” the shirts with acts of violence.

“Let’s dignify our shirts, let’s not stain them. The passion that surrounds us has been built over many years: it belongs to the players and the hundreds of thousands of Auriazules and Azulcremas fans ”, the document reads.

We make a broad call to our followers to live this Capital Classic in an atmosphere of peace and respect, ”the statement said.

This week the quarterfinal duels of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League will be played, where the most attractive duel is the confrontation between eagles and university students, considered one of the greatest rivalries in Mexican soccer, and where they sometimes overflow the passions.

América and Pumas will meet first on Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Olympic University Stadium. The return leg will be played on Saturday, November 27 at 7:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital