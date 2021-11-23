America, a broad dominator over Pumas in Liguilla

America has prevailed in five direct elimination series, while Pumas has come out ahead on one occasion

In the quarterfinals of Apertura 2021, América and Pumas will meet for the seventh time in Liguilla since the short tournaments were established in Winter ’96, with a balance in favor of the Eagles of five series won against just one of the felines, which dates back to the Apertura 2015.

The same fans of America indicate that the duel against Pumas is not a classic Imago7

The first time that Águilas and Pumas crossed paths in direct elimination from Liga MX occurred in the semifinals of Summer ’02, which leaned in favor of the azulcrema club by a global 1 to 2.

On that occasion, both sides drew goalless in the first leg and the second leg was for América, thanks to an own goal by Miguel España (6 ‘) and a target by Christian Patiño (67’)





Little more than eleven years later, both clubs based in Mexico City dueled within a Liguilla, which again took the azulcrema with a total score of 3 to 1.

In this series, Raúl Jiménez took advantage of Ciudad Universitaria with a goal at 28 ‘and in the second leg Christian Benítez signed a double (56’, 93 ‘). On the part of Pumas, Robin Ramírez discounted at 21 ‘.

América came out ahead of the third series against Pumas thanks to a global tie to one goal, which favored his cause thanks to the leadership in the general table and sent him to the semifinals.

In the first leg match in Auriazul territory, Eduardo Herrera put Pumas ahead at 78 ‘, however, Paolo Goltz equalized the series in the return match at 79’ and gave the pass to América.

A year later, Pumas finally took revenge for the azulcrema insults and won the aggregate dramatically 4 to 3, as America reversed three adverse goals in the return leg, but an additional target as a visitor catapulted them to the next instance.

In the match held at the Azteca Stadium, Pumas imposed conditions with the goals of Ismael Sosa (62 ‘), Gerardo Alcoba (74’) and Eduardo Herrera (79 ‘), however, the Eagles reacted on the return leg and complicated customs. Darwin Quintero scored a double (9 ‘, 26’), and Andrés Andrade scored at 87 ‘, but a reserve goal by Javier Cortés at 84’ was what saved Pumas from a catastrophe.

Once again, in the first round of Liguilla, América dealt a heavy blow to Pumas in the series, as he kicked him out of the ‘big party’ by a total score of 6 to 2.

In the first clash, América emerged victorious from the rival court thanks to the doublets of Mateus Uribe (1 ‘, 38’) and Jérémy Ménez (30 ‘, 61’), while Pumas found refuge in the discount of Nicolás Castillo at 44 ‘ . After the second ninety minutes, the azulcrema club won again thanks to Uribe (4 ‘) and Renato Ibargüen (80’); Jesús Gallardo scored the second total goal for Pumas at 44 ‘.

The last antecedent between both clubs in the direct elimination round dates back to the semifinal of the Apertura 2018, in which both teams tied one goal in the first leg on the Ciudad Universitaria grass, and later America finished Pumas with a 6 to 1 score at the Azteca Stadium.

In Ciudad Universitaria, América took advantage in the series thanks to Diego Lainez at 21 ‘and the cards were equalized at 51’ thanks to Martín Rodríguez. On the field of the Azteca Stadium, the Eagles displayed their plumage with goals from Renato Ibarra (8 ‘), Bruno Valdez (28’), Roger Martínez (36 ‘), Guido Rodríguez (46’), Lainez (50 ‘) and Emanuel Aguilera with a penalty at 71 ‘. Before the gale of goals, Carlos González equaled the aggregate with two goals at 24 ‘.

In the Apertura 2021, America finished the regular phase as leader of the classification with 35 points, the product of ten wins, five draws and just two defeats, while Pumas concluded in the eleventh step (balance of 5-6-6) and won the ticket to Liguilla in the repechage round, after beating Toluca 1 to 2.