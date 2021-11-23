Amber Heard to become the highest paid actress

Amber Heard’s film career is growing at a spectacular speed and that obviously shows in her cache as well.

The big movie stars who participate in superhero movies do not get the best checks for their salary, but rather for the percentage of profits they have signed. This additional money will cause Amber Heard become one of the highest paid actresses.

Remember that Robert Downey Jr. received a check for $ 20 million for the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), but he was also entitled to 8% of the profits, which earned him an extra 55 million dollars from the delivery of Marvel studios which became the highest grossing of all time beating Avatar (2009). Other actors in the saga such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth they received about $ 25 million each in addition to their standard rates.

The movie Aquaman 2 which will be released in 2022 will make Amber Heard become the highest paid actress today. In the first installment, the interpreter received a payment of 5 million dollars, and that number has now doubled. But in addition now it will receive part of the box office and taking into account that the original 2018 film grossed more than 1,148 million dollars becoming the highest grossing in the history of Dc comics, it is now estimated that Amber Heard he may receive about 25 to 30 million in total for the sequel. A figure that neither Angelina Jolie by Los Eternos, nor Charlize Theron with their agreement with Netflix they can achieve.

The actress has a several interesting projects in the coming years.

Amber Heard will star Aquaman 2 next to Jason maamoaPlus he could have his own solo movie Mere. Without forgetting that we can see it in Run away with me, directed by Fred Grivois (Pour la France, Trauma), a story about an American in Paris who falls in love with a model and the two get mixed up in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry.