Amanda Seyfried: her movies, her role in Mean Girls and biography

Thanks to Amanda seyfried, Wednesdays are officially Pink Wear Day. His iconic participation in Mean girls how Karen Smith created one of the most popular phrases of the 2010s, still current and highly popular on social media. The comedy that satirizes the school environment was the film with which this Pennsylvania actress made her film debut, making way for her to be part of other productions of equal impact.

Amanda Seyfried’s career began with modeling at age 11, During her adolescence she began as a television actress, landing roles in famous series such as All My Children and later in House, CSI and Law & Order. The role that put Amanda in the eye of entertainment was Sarah Henrickson’s in Big love, gaining recognition that later led her to achieve his leading role on Mamma Mia!, another of the stars of his portfolio.

Amanda seyfried established herself as an all-round actress with her participation in the film Chloe, having already played different genres of film, was included in the list of the ’17 stars to watch’ by Forbes. His career includes some of the most successful films at the box office, such as Les Misérables and the franchise of Mamma Mia !, is a recognized actress for an entire generation that grew up alongside their on-screen characters. This mother of two is a dedicated philanthropist, representing the INARA organization, an NGO that provides access to medical assistance to children affected by war. She stars alongside actress Lily Collins, Mank: a production already on Netflix

Who is Amanda Seyfried?

Amanda seyfried is a American actress, made his film debut with the comedy Mean girls (2004) playing Karen Smith, a role that put her in the sights of Hollywood, leading her later to star in productions such as Mamma Mia! (2008) and the romantic drama Dear john (2010).

Where is Amanda Seyfried from?

Amanda seyfried It is Allentown, a city in Pennsylvania. She did her studies at William Allen High School, from which she graduated in 2003 to enter Fordham University in New York, although she managed to be admitted to the institution, Seyfried decided to reject her when she was offered the role in Mean girls (2004).

How old is Amanda Seyfried?

Amanda seyfried was born December 3, 1985, his mother, Ann Sander, is a therapist, while his father, Jack Seyfried is a pharmacist. The actress has an older sister named Jennifer Seyfried, a member of the rock band Love City.