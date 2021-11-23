Alexander Figueredo’s Doctor of Medicine degree disabled for political reasons

Dr. Alexander Jesús Figueredo Izaguirre has been disqualified from practicing medicine in Cuba indefinitely, for “Disseminate criteria and opinions that undermine the prestige and principles of Cuban public health and its professionals”It reads in the official notification signed by the minister of the sector José A. Portal Miranda and delivered this November 23 to the doctor.

The document, dated from September 23 of this year, uses article 147 of the Labor Code and resolution no. 282 of 2014 and appeals to political issues to dispense with a health professional in Cuba, in times of pandemic.

Service of notification dated November 23, 2021. Courtesy

The doctor is accused of “manipulate and denigrate the sector … ventilating existing deficiencies within the sector, showing an unobservable attitude to ethical principles” that have caused, according to health authorities, “moral damage” to the image of health in Cuba. The notification warns that the foregoing may be “constitutive of a crime.”

Notification of disqualification for the practice of medicine to Alexander Figueredo. Courtesy

First degree specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine and resident of Urology, Figueredo Izaguirre denounced In March, the death by medical negligence of his grandfather, has been a critic of the impoverishment of the health system, the regime, the mismanagement of the pandemic on the island, and has spoken out for his colleagues prevented from entering Cuba.

On April 30, Figueredo Izaguirre was expelled from his job, Polyclinic March 13, sanctioned with a ban on working in the sector for five years, and warned of the request for disqualification, now effective. Your complaints They cost them the loss of their job, as well as harassment by state security, interrogation summons, surveillance and police siege on the eve of 15N.

“I did not violate the Hippocratic oath but the communist oath”, said the also member of the Free Cuban Medical Guild in a direct where he refuted the arguments of the health authorities and accused the authorities of rejecting him for political reasons. He also expressed his intention to go into exile as a last resort, since he was unable to practice his profession in his country.

After being fired, the doctor has not stopped offering his knowledge to those most in need. Has made home consultations, distributed donated medicines and contributed to health care in the midst of the pandemic as consultations were put on hold to deal with the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to Covid19.

Figueredo Izaguirre is not the only doctor harassed for opposing the regime. Others like Alexander Pupo Casa and Manuel Guerra Guerrero are unable to practice medicine or continue with their specialties, neurosurgery and gynecology, due to their way of thinking.

Nor is it the first time that the Ministry of Public Health has made use of stale laws and resolutions to take away from a doctor the possibility of practicing in his country, despite the unsatisfied demand of physicians and, especially, medical specialists. on the island, in a sector impacted by the exodus and the sale of professional services abroad.

Other doctors disqualified for criticizing the management of the authorities in the health sector and exposing their deficiencies have been Doctors Jeovany Giménez and Rodolfo Martínez Vigoa, in 2006.

It recently emerged that another health worker, the auxiliary orderly Omar Ortega Mendoza, arrested on July 5 after denouncing the health collapse in the hospital of the Avilanian municipality of Morón where he worked, was processed in summary trial and sentenced to 10 months of deprivation of liberty.

With these measures, the authorities in Cuba intend to give an example to the rest of the workers in the sector, especially after the increase in networks of complaints about the health collapse in Cuba, ignoring the need for patients and the people in general.