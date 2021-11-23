“Ages Like Battery Acid,” Fans Are Testing Halo 3 Drink 14 Years After Buying It

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Halo It is one of the largest franchises in the gaming world. Each of his releases feels like an event of global importance, but if there is one that can be said the king of this is Halo 3. This launch was so full of hype that they even brought out drinks to celebrate it. Many took these bottles as collectibles, but 14 years later they are deciding to open them to celebrate the premiere of Halo Infinite.

We are talking about the Halo 3 Game Fuel drink that Mountan Dew released in 2007. It is an energy drink that sold for several months and became a highly collectible product. The reason? Their cans had special Master Chief designs and other important elements of Halo 3.

To date, they remain a highly sought after item among fans of Halo. The proof we have is that on eBay a can of Halo 3 Game Fuel energy drink sells for up to $ 80 USD. That’s right: an energy drink sells for more than what a first-run AAA release currently costs.

You will have to pay for the taste of the Master Chief

Fans think it’s time to open their Game Fuel from Halo 3

Many people keep Halo 3 Game Fuel in cans or bottles that they keep at home. Now with the release of Halo Infinite on the horizon, some thought it was the right time to open the bottle and taste its contents. While this is something that seems unhealthy, it is also a way to create content and in the process get rid of something that would be considered garbage if it were not for the great design of the bottle.

One of the people who did this was Roserrock, a YouTube user who bought a bottle of Halo 3 Game Fuel, opened it, and tasted it. Before taking the first sip, he served it in a glass to reveal a color reminiscent of an orange soda and thanks to that he discovered that it has a peculiar aroma that he cannot describe as good or bad.

But what does it taste like? The criticism of this youtuber was not very encouraging. While he didn’t find it bad enough to avoid passing it to his stomach, he does believe that it tastes “old” and that the soda has aged like “battery acid” rather than good wine. Hopefully having a glass of a 14-year-old soda won’t bring Roserrock health problems.

In other news

In the past we have seen other content creators upload similar videos. Some of them with more positive comments for this old drink, while others were not brave enough to try it.





What do you think about this new? Would you open your drinks from Halo 3 if you had them? Tell us in the comments.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. We remind you that its release date is next December 8. You can learn more about this long-awaited FPS from 343 Industries by clicking here.

Related Video: Halo Infinite – Cinematic Trailer: Intro to Season 1

Source