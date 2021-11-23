Age of Empires III now includes the Independence of Mexico

Age of Empires It is one of the classic computer titles, which left more than one gamer waiting for a new version to come out, so after years of waiting, its new edition Age of Empires IV is finally among us with several enhancements to satisfy the thirst of real-time strategy enthusiasts.

Likewise, the renewed versions of the saga enjoy a good reception among gamers, in addition to having relatively little time on the market, such as Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, a remaster released in 2020.

The Independence of Mexico comes to Age of Empires III

Among one of the new features of the title, is the mexican civilization, which stands out for being so far, the most strategically diverse in the newest DLC of this game.

Microsoft recently unveiled a new content block that is coming soon to Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition which includes one of the most important events in our history: the “Grito de Dolores”.

That is precisely the name of the scenario that will be related to the Civilization from Mexico. “Born of an insurgency against Spanish colonialism, the young Mexican nation was erected and triumphed despite numerous rebellions and invasions”, can be read in the official statement of Microsoft.

“As the Bourbon reforms gave the Spanish elite more power and diminished that of the church, resentment grew among the rural Mexican population. When the news of the conquest of Spain by Napoleon Bonaparte reached America, the words of a Catholic priest ignited the sparks of the revolution ”added Microsoft.

More historical events

It should be noted that this is not the only historical battle that will be included in the game, as the stories of Mexico and the United States are deeply intertwined, marked by many battles.

“On December 1, all owners of the previously released United States Civilization DLC will receive the historical battle” The Fire of the USS Philadelphia “for free (even if they do not own the DLC of Mexico) “.

Also, the owners of both civilization DLCs from the United States and Mexico They will have access to another historic battle: “The Battle of Queenston Heights.” This scenario will be available to owners of both DLCs even if they purchase each DLC separately.

Civ Bundle United States and Mexico

The United States + Mexico double pack includes both DLC at a combined price, with which you will also get:

The civilization of Mexico.

The civilization of the United States.

Historical battle of the “Grito de Dolores”.

Historic battle “The burning of the USS Philadelphia”.

Historical battle of the “Battle of Queenston Heights”.

Gamers will be able to enjoy playing the civilization of the United States and the Civi

lization of Mexico and additional historical battle content will be unlocked on December 1.

Mexican party!

Also, on the occasion of the launch of this DLC, Microsoft announced a Mexican Fiesta-style celebration, an in-game event that celebrates the 31 states of Mexico.

Starting December 1, players can participate in 31 in-game challenges to earn unique profile icons. Players who complete all 31 challenges will unlock unique skins for the game’s explorers! ” indicated the signature.

