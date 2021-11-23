After several months of failures, Matt Damon finally sold his mansion in California

Matt Damon suffered, but has already found his mansion owner.

The actor Matt Damon, who turned 51 in October, finally finalized the sale of his imposing mansion in Pacific Palisades, California.

The property, which originally was released to the highest bidder for $ 21 million, was sold by the husband of Argentina Luciana Bozán in $ 18 million, that is, in $ 3 million less than you originally planned.

The sale of the residence was carried out in an off-market operation, however the new owners are known to be George and Ann Sarnoff, who is famous for being the first female CEO in Warner Bros. history.

The protagonist of ‘Jason Bourne’ acquired the property, almost nine years ago, for $ 15 million dollars, so his profit margin was really nil.

The mansion, which has Asian influences and was designed by Grant Kirkpatrick in 2004, has an area of ​​13,508 square feet, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms.

It also has a kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, games room, gym, bar, wine cellar, tasting room, office, massage room, garage for five cars, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and quite spacious. It has a chocolate-tone pantry, with high-end appliances, with natural lighting and a central island that works to prepare food. There also has room for a dining room table with capacity for up to six people.

The master suite, which is where Matt and Luciana probably slept, has space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a double dressing room and a bathroom with natural lighting, a vanity unit, a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Outside, on its half-acre lot, it enjoys extensive green areas, a Zen garden, a large terrace, a swimming pool with a spa area, and children’s games.

To see more images of the mansion Matt Damon sold, click here.

