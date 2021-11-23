After facing Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter is content to walk away from boxing.

LAS VEGAS – Shawn Porter’s final moments in the ring showed why he had to retire.

Following his second knockdown in the 10th round of Saturday’s World Boxing Organization welterweight championship fight against Terence Crawford, Porter scowled and repeatedly struck the mat with his gloves as referee Celestino Ruiz issued a count. Out of 8.

With his father and coach, Kenny, seconds from stopping the fight, Shawn was not as hurt as he was angry. Even on his knees, under pressure as a result of being caught by one of the best boxers in the world, the competitive fire burned even as he knew it was going to be extinguished.

The former welterweight champion announced his retirement during the post-fight press conference, a development he said was predetermined regardless of the outcome. But perhaps it was reinforced by defeat.

Porter had too much pride, too much ambition to be relegated to a level below the best. And that willingness to pursue greatness, in an era in which it is conspicuously absent, will be an enduring part of his legacy.

“After fighting everyone at the top, what else do you do?” Porter said. “I’m not going to be a door opener. You would look at the four losses and assume, ‘Well, he could be a door opener now.’ It’s not the life I want to live.”

Porter (31-4-1, 17 KOs) is retiring as a two-time welterweight champion who faced the best competition of his day. That includes Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), who scored the biggest victory of his career for the title in the 147-pound division.

As Porter explained his decision to retire, it became clear that the decision was not impulsive but meticulously planned. The 34-year-old revealed that he initially wanted to walk away from the sport following his split decision loss to Errol Spence Jr. in 2019. Porter said the plan dates back to 2017.

But something felt wrong.

“After we fought, I felt like there was something else going on,” Porter said. “And that other thing was Terence Crawford.”

Porter proved to be the toughest test for Crawford as a welterweight. Porter’s signature pressure and lack of fear of being caught on opportunities by heavy kickback helped him win rounds early in the fight. In fact, Crawford led by just one point heading into the 10th round.

But after a knockdown with a quick hook, then another mid-round, that one with a punishing right hand, Kenny Porter had seen enough. Porter’s father and son combination knew well Crawford’s reputation as one of boxing’s nastiest fighters and a clinical finisher. In Kenny’s eyes, there was no reason to let it get to that point.

Kenny had no idea that Shawn was going to retire, no matter what happened at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. Shawn and Kenny never had that conversation.

But maybe paternal instincts kicked in when Kenny climbed the stairs, got on the mat, and asked for the fight to end. The coach and the father were thinking about being able to drive to their son’s house, visit and play with their grandchildren.

“In most of this picture, when this is over, I’m still his father, he’s still my son,” said Kenny Porter. “And we can get that part. That’s a long life.”

Though retirement thoughts seeped into Shawn’s head for years, it wasn’t clear until a recent interaction with retired champion Andre Ward.

During their work as analysts for the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy fight in October, Ward was approached by a fan and asked about the hypothetical showdown against Canelo Alvarez, ESPN’s number one pound-for-pound fighter.

The fan told Ward that he still had one more fight left. According to Porter, Ward’s response was simple.

“He said, ‘Why don’t I have one more left?'” Porter said. “And the guy was confused. In the meantime, I thought he left it right there. Why do I have to continue? Why can’t I just have one more in me and put it away?”

Porter never wanted to be someone who would fight until he was 40 years old. He even thought about hanging up the gloves around 30 years old.

But he kept going, pushing himself and testing his skills against the best in the world. Even if he had won, he decided he had had enough. His health remains intact and he is at the beginning of a promising television career.

Porter drew everything he could from his career, providing fans with entertaining and memorable fights along the way. And even when he announced his retirement, that was at the forefront of his mind, a reminder of the legacy he leaves behind.

Porter said, “I hope they have everything they hoped to get out of this fight.”