Actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are identical as two drops of water

The resemblance of some celebrities from international entertainment and spectacle to their daughters is incredible. Their careers as actresses, presenters or models have been filled with successes and by becoming happy mothers they show how much their daughters have grown, to the point that the public usually states: They are identical, they look like sisters!

And many of these young women, who grow up watching their mothers develop in their professions, decide to follow in the same footsteps. And although time passes, famous women usually keep their appearance intact.

In this case we find Reese witherspoon and his daughter Ava phillippe, who seem to be taken from the same mold. Without being exaggerated, the actress and her daughter look so alike that they seem to be sisters, since the postcard does not allow an age distinction to be established.

Identical

Like two drops of water. So are Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, who with their incredible similar features seem to be two “twins”. Last Christmas, the protagonist of “Legally Blonde” shared a photo with the 21-year-old and left her fans stunned by the great resemblance.

Although it is not the first time that this issue has been discussed, mother and daughter relived those that everyone comments, that his 44-year-old mother is like his sister.

In similar sweaters, mother and daughter posed and there were no differences between the two. And it is that the 23 years of difference that separate them go unnoticed before an incomparable freshness, blue eyes, blonde hair, white complexion and even the same way of posing before the camera, which make them the most similar mother and daughter in Hollywood.

In addition to studying at the University of California, Ava Phillippe has already taken her first steps as a model in advertising campaigns, which keeps her in the world of celebrities, just like her mother, so she not only shares the genes of her attractiveness but also a talent for the arts.

The young woman is the oldest of the three children of the actress, born from the first marriage with the actor Ryan phillippe, with whom she also had her 17-year-old son Deacon. After separating, she rebuilt her life with her current husband, Jim Toth, and since 2011 he enjoys a new home in which they procreated Tennessee for 8 years.

The most special thing that the duo keeps is their beautiful relationship, they are friends who share the love of a mother and only daughter. It is common that messages of affection are dedicated in publications of their social networks, such as a photo of Ava in which she wishes her a “Happy Mother’s Day”.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my first best friend! Thank you for your daily commitment to raising and loving us the best you can. I am very lucky to learn from you and to be lovedto for ti, ”said the young woman.

