A German state begins its migration to open source

We are not talking about Munich, although the case is similar: the German state of Schleswig-Holstein plans to convert the software that governs public administration workstations to open source, including Linux and LibreOffice as the main components of the operation.

This migration, which includes the shift to open source for 25,000 computers, is carried out according to the official blog of The Document Foundation with a preparation that will guarantee its arrival to fruition – they do not avoid the Munich reference – without more setbacks than the usual ones.

What are the usual setbacks? For that, you have to access the interview published by the German media Heise Online, where you can also find the plan of the government of Schleswig-Holstein (PDF) to carry this project forward.

In essence, some of those already seen in the journey of the Munich government, whose latest news in this regard pointed to a return to the original path. But what is it specifically about? From the difficulty of the transition for officials accustomed for decades to specific applications … and from political and business interference, in this case from Microsoft.

Continuing with the concrete, it is known that the plans of the Schleswig-Holstein administration go through providing those 25,000 computers, including teachers, with a Linux distribution with which to replace Windows that has not yet been defined, but which could be anyone , LibreOffice as an office suite to replace Microsoft Office and more software to be determined.

Replacement of Zoom by Jitsi Integration with centralized storage-type cloud services has already been carried out and is expected, which Nextcloud could well cover, with an increasing presence in public institutions in its native Germany. Regarding the latter, OnlyOffice is also mentioned, which is not surprising because it is more advanced than Collabora Office in some aspects.

The roadmap presented by the Schleswig-Holstein authorities set 2026 as the year in which the office suite migration will be completed, which will be followed by the operating system. What they seem to be quite clear about is that the same thing as in Munich is not going to happen, despite not having control over them, since it was all due to a change in the government.