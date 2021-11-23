5 things you didn’t know about Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are one of the least anticipated couples of the year. Celebrities began sparking dating rumors after the participation of the socialite in the night comedy show, Saturday night Live, where he kissed the comedian for a sketch.

Now, After leaking various images where they are seen holding hands, sources close to the couple have confirmed that the businesswoman and the comedian are officially dating: “They are really happy and seeing where it goes [la relación]”, revealed a source close to AND! News. Therefore, below, we show you Five things you probably didn’t know about Pete Davidson.

Suffered from bullying

Davidson grew up on Staten Island, where He attended three different high schools due to the bullying they did to him, as he had no friends and was constantly harassed. According to Pete himself, he wasn’t happy until he left Staten Island for college.

His father passed away on 9/11

The terrorist attacks of September 11 are one of the most tragic events in the American Union. Thousands of people lost their lives, including Pete Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, who died performing his duties as a firefighter.

You suffer from Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder

During his adolescence, Pete was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which is a type of inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, Davidson also suffers from a mental health problem called borderline personality disorder, which is a condition that limits your ability to regulate your emotions and control your impulses.

He closed his social networks after his break with Ariana Grande

There was a time when Pete Davidson was active on social media, however, the comedian decided close his accounts after Ariana Grande broke up with him after Mac Miller passed away. According to Pete himself, the reason for closing his networks was that he felt “suicidal”.

Famous ex-girlfriends

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande aren’t the only big celebrities who have been romantically involved with Pete. His love history includes great and beautiful figures in the industry such as Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and even Kaia Gerber.