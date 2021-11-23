15 years ago, Darren Aronofsky pushed science fiction cinema beyond its limits.

Hugh Jackman standing alone In a dark laboratory. Then all of a sudden it’s another person in a new, almost indescribable place: a tree bathed in light through the clouds and into the stratosphere.

Source It is not a movie based on the plot. Darren Aronofsky’s 2006 movie might just be the strangest movie in its history, which tells the man behind it a lot. Black swan, Requiem for a dream, AND Mother! but Source Cinema challenges itself. Despite the elements of science fiction and fantasy, it often resembles abstract art more than anything else.

Much of the film, including the scene described above (and embedded below), is beautiful, but it is a lot Source It feels unnecessary or even forgiving.

Film critics of the time were tough too. Source He Has Rotten Tomatoes A score of 52 percent (74 percent of the audience) and critics called him “crazy, mistakenly angry” and “the cinematic equivalent of a double brogue-rock album.”

But with the gift of hindsight and knowing where Aronofsky’s career was headed as he transitioned from a freelance staple to a Hollywood author, is the controversial low point of his career worth reviewing? Unfortunately, the answer is no. This is why Source Failed.

Hugh Jackman Characters: The Conqueror, Dr. Thomas Crew and the Space Traveler. Images from Warner Bros.

Source Weave three different narratives from different time periods. The first follows the Spanish conqueror’s quest to find the Tree of Life in the 16th century. The second is in the present, while the doctor tries to heal his dying wife. In the third part, a space traveler in a glass dome tends to an ancient tree in a futuristic setting. Hugh Jackman plays the three main characters.

The “true story” of Source It is his current novel. Dr. Thomas Crewe desperately tries to save his dying wife (Rachel Weisz) by searching for a cure for her brain tumor, using all possible medical means: an unapproved compound from a mysterious tree discovered in Guatemala.

Thomas’s wife Azi has made peace with his impending disappearance, but he is not ready to accept it. All Azi wants to be with her husband during his last days, but Thomas is often so busy with his research to save his wife that he neglects spending time with her.

During his last days, Azi wrote a novel, SourceAbout the legendary Fountain of Youth. She knows that she cannot complete the book and her last request is that Thomas finish it when she is gone.

The tree of life from the novel Azi. Source. Images from Warner Bros.

While the film never says this explicitly, it seems clear that the 16th century conqueror scenes are a representation of Azi’s novel. However, the third novel is more ambiguous.

My own interpretation is that the plot of the future takes place in the head of Thomas himself. Imagining himself as a space traveler with the Tree of Life, he travels to the Xibalba Nebula where he believes he will meet Izzi again. In other words, it is his way of dealing with the death of his wife.

However, it takes a lot of mental leaps to explain the plot, and most reviews of the film focus on how complex, confusing, and distracting it is. Many other strong films (including Aronofsky’s own work) show that you can get your audience thinking while telling a coherent story.

Hugh Jackman / Thomas Crew as a space traveler. Images from Warner Bros.

Stories don’t have to be complex to be profound or to provoke introspection in your audience. A simpler story could do that too, if not better. It will give the audience more opportunities to reflect on these grieving themes rather than having to mentally jump from one strange narrative to another.

Aronofsky had a great subject in mind, but he caught up to try to make the film more complex than necessary in order to demonstrate just how “art” it could be.