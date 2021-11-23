10 movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Monday, November 22, actress Scarlett Johansson turns 37.

The American interpreter began her career at an early age in the ’90s, achieving in 2000 the leap to fame and critical acclaim, appearing in various films.

In that sense, he stood out in films such as Lost in Tokyo, Ghost World, The young woman with the pearl earring and The Prestige.

The actress also joined the Marvel universe in the role of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, appearing in several MCU films, which you can see on Disney +.

In addition, she has two Oscar nominations, obtaining both in the same year: 2020. This for her roles in Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit, nominating for the statuette in the category of best actress and best supporting actress respectively.

Soon he will work with Chilean director Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) in the drama Bride. In addition, he will be in Asteroid City, the new Wes Anderson film and where he will share the screen with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston and Tilda Swinton.

On her birthday, we leave you ten Scarlett Johansson movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max

Ten Scarlett Johansson Movies

Marriage Story (Netflix)

While the past sheds its traces, a family opens its heart to close the scars of divorce. With Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Jojo Rabbit (Star +)

World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose worldview is turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) hides a young Jewish woman in her attic.

Lucy (Netflix – Amazon)

When a young American woman in Taiwan is forced to transport drugs in her body, advanced narcotics are released within her and activate superhuman powers.

Babysitter in Distress (Amazon – HBO Max)

A recent college graduate takes a babysitting job in a snobby New York penthouse that requires more parental attention than she ever imagined.

The other boleyn (Amazon)

Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson, play two sisters: Ana and María Bolena, in this exciting story where they will end up being rivals in the fight to win the love of the King of England. Unbridled ambitions and unbridled passions reign in this wonderful film that will dazzle you from beginning to end.

Match Point (Amazon)

Chris Wilton is an ambitious young tennis teacher with limited financial resources, who falls in love with his friend’s girlfriend. Chance, passion and, above all, ambition will lead Chris to commit actions that will determine his life and that of everyone.

Hitchcock (Star +)

Famous director Alfred Hitchcock becomes obsessed with a lurid murder story that no studio wants to fund. With Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson.

My New Boss (HBO Max)

A middle-aged executive discovers that his new boss, a handsome young man half his age, is dating his beloved daughter.

He doesn’t like you that much (HBO Max)

Different cross stories about love and human behavior, told in the lives of different young people between 20 and 30 years old. With Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Connelly and Drew Barrymore.

Scoop (Amazon)

An American journalism student in London pulls out a great story and begins an affair with an aristocrat as the incident unfolds.