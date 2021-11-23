10 actors who dated or married their sweethearts on screen

Love was in the air and on the set of these television series, which resulted in the co-stars dating or marrying after playing their respective love interests. Some actors continue their romantic interests on screen, some have even married and had children together, while other couples have separated.

Sometimes it’s easy to fall in love with the person an actor pretends to be in love with for the cameras. On-screen chemistry cannot be ignored, so a relationship is sought off-set. Although some marriages or relationships did not last, your love on screen will always be observable.

10 Jared Padalecki met Genevieve Cortese in 2008 on Supernatural

Jared Padalecki is widely known for his role as Sam Winchester on the hit CW series Supernatural alongside his on-screen brother, Dean Winchester, played by Jensen Ackles. Padalecki met his future wife, Genevieve Cortese, in 2008 on the set of Supernatural, when she was playing a character named Ruby.

Padalecki asked Cortese out four months after their initial meeting. The couple are still happily married with three children. They have been together for eleven years.

9 Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were just kids when they met for that ’70s show

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher played boyfriends Jackie and Kelso in That ’70s Show. The couple met in 1998 on the set of the series and Kutcher was even Kunis’ first kiss. However, the couple did not continue their relationship after filming. Kutcher married actress Demi Moore and Kunis had a long relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin.

Kunis and Kutcher got married in 2015 and have welcomed two children into the world. The couple are very secretive when it comes to their personal life and not much is shared online regarding their relationship and their children.

8 Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush had to work together for years after parting ways

Some relationships that start after meeting on set don’t have a happy ending. Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray were co-stars and love interests on the television series One Tree Hill. The couple began dating in 2003 and then married in 2005. However, their marriage only lasted four months before being annulled.

Bush had to hide his differences with Murray as they continued to work together until the end of One Tree Hill in 2012. Bush has since remarked that she was young and stupid when she married her co-star at just 23 years old.

7 Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are crazy about each other

Alexis Bledel is widely known for her portrayal of Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. She dated co-star Milo Ventimiglia for almost four years before meeting her husband. Vincent Kartheiser on the set of Mad Men in 2011. The couple was quiet about their relationship for quite some time, but it was revealed after finishing season five of Mad Men. .

Bledel and Kartheiser ended up getting married in a small ceremony in June 2014. The couple also welcomed a child together in 2015 after keeping the pregnancy a secret the entire time.

6 Nina Dobrev was always on Team Damon

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder met on the set of The vampire diaries In 2012. Somerhalder was playing one of TV’s favorite bad boys, Damon Salvatore, and Dobrev was playing his on-and-off love interest, Elena Gilbert. The chemistry between the pair was so electric that they won the People’s Choice award for Favorite On-Screen Chemistry.

The couple began dating in 2010 and separated three years later. This would coincide with seasons two through five of The Vampire Diaries. Somerhalder went on to marry another vampire, Twilight star Nikki Reed, in 2015. Dobrev is currently dating snowboarder Shaun White.

5 Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have recently split

OuterBanks, With Tiger king, has become another Netflix series to watch during the COVID-19 lockdown. Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline met on the set of Outer Banks as they played on-screen love interests John Booker Routledge and Sarah Cameron. The couple didn’t go official on Instagram until June 2020.

In November of this year, the news broke that the couple was separating after just over a year together. Fans wonder how the breakup will affect the filming of the third season of Outer Banks.

4 Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart found love in another CW series

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were in an on-off relationship for about three years before ending in March 2020. The couple met on the set of Riverdale while playing love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, known as the ship’s name, ‘Bughead’ to fans. The couple had been rumored to have split months earlier, but Reinhart denied it.

It seems that Sprouse has focused more on his professional photography and has moved on with Canadian model Reina Silva. It appears that Reinhart is currently single.

3 Penn Badgley and Blake Lively met during Gossip Girl

Before meeting her future husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the set of Green Lantern In 2010, Blake Lively dated Penn Badgley, current star of You, a Netflix original . They met on the set of Gossip girl while playing future love interests Serena Van der Woodsen and Dan Humphries. The couple dated for about three years, from 2007 to 2010.

Lively and Badgley were quite reserved about their relationship and even denied being together when asked about it. Lively is happily married to Reynolds and they have three children. Badgley is currently married to singer Domino Kirke.

2 Jon Show knows a lot about his love interest Ygritte

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie played their partners on the HBO series Game of Thrones. The couple met on set in 2011 while playing their Jon Snow and Ygritte characters. They kept their relationship a secret for quite some time before their wedding photos were released.

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June 2018 in a ceremony attended by their co-stars in Game of Thrones. The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2021. At least someone in the game from Thrones had a happy ending.

1 Lea Michele and Cory Monteith were together until her death

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith first met on the set of Gleein 2008, where they played on-screen sweethearts Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson. However, Michele was in a relationship with actor Theo Stockman at the time. After parting ways with Stockman, Monteith and Michele began their romance in 2012.

Michele and Monteith’s relationship was sadly cut short when Monteith struggled with his drug addiction. Following a stay in rehab, Monteith sadly passed away from a drug overdose in 2013. Michele went on to marry Zandy Reich, with whom he now has a son.