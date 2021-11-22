Xavi’s vocabulary: “Take and give me”

Xavi’s Barcelona presented its credentials before almost 75 thousand fans and with a 1-0 victory in a derby. Not bad for the debut, but it’s just the beginning of a delusion.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN + and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the games Live. Subscribe here

“Take and give me“It is as simple as that the vocabulary that the new Barça coach preaches, the same one that marked him during his legendary career as a footballer.

The Barça team has a squad to a certain extent austere that he will have to fight to finish LaLiga among the first four, and to advance to the Eighth Final of the Champions League; Hardly or except for some capital surprise it will reach you for more.

However, Barcelona will be a team recognizable under the command of Xavi, there will be no talk of “it is what there is” at all, nor will pretexts abound after each stumbling block.

It was just the presentation of the coach with few days of work with a full team, and the idea he is looking for is more than clear and has no science or secrets: the ball it is the most important thing, and neither to the advantage nor to the disadvantage do you give up having it.

Barça had a good dose of fortune against Espanyol, as the referee awarded him a little more than doubtful penalty, in addition to saving himself from at least three very clear goal situations.

The defensive sector remains by far the most flimsyAlthough Xavi has already said that he is not going to particularize in one line, since his first defense is the center forward, and the first attacker is the goalkeeper.

Xavi talks to Busquets and Piqué during the derby. Getty Images

With everything and that he competed and even deserved a better result, Espanyol is not even close to a major parameter to measure this Barcelona in reconstruction, but it will be Benfica in a few hours, in a first great test for the incoming strategist who cannot allow a major setback such as being out of the Champions League in the Group Stage.

Neither can miracles or abrupt changes be expected overnight, but the illusion of Barcelona fans – which doubled the number of attendees at the Camp Nou in relation to those who went with Ronald Koeman— is that the club competes with respect for its essence, without giving up being Barcelona, ​​with everything and the financial and football crisis, and even without Leo Messi .

That will be Xavi’s great challenge, for the team to regain its credibility beyond the results. Let your Postal Code inside and outside the home, and last Saturday he already gave some sketches that he will try, with young and ‘old’.

2 Related

It was played primarily to one or two touches; in the corner kicks the ball was not divided, as they were charged short; the extremes will be those of greater Liberty to face again and again; and the midfield with Busquets as the great commander, will play a central role.

Xavi seems to be clear about the flat to follow for the reconstruction of Barcelona, ​​and the patience it will be the essential element because the damage is not minor.

From the outset, the instruction is clear for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards: “take and give me”.