WWE Survivor Series 2021: The Rock was scheduled to appear

WWE planned for The Rock to appear on Survivor Series to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his debut with the company. Nevertheless, plans changed during the summer months. Despite this, WWE went ahead with promoting the new Dwayne Johnson movie, Red Notice, and still hopes to do something together in the near future, as reported by journalist Andrew Zarian.

“In July, They told me that the PPV in Brooklyn, New York, would be centered on the figure of (Dwayne) Johnson. Between promoting his new movie, Red Notice, on Netflix; the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, which took place in New York; NBC’s renewal of the series Young rock and the broadcast of the second season of the documentary series on Ruthless Aggression, the timing was perfect. Another source informed me that there was hope that Johnson would appear on the following Monday’s RAW based on his availability. Personally, I did not think this would happen, “Zarian explained in Wrestling Observer.

Below, Zarian has made reference to the segment seen in Survivor Series in which Vince McMahon presented a golden egg before the authorities and superstars of the company. The chairman clarified to Roman Reigns that this object was a gift from The Rock for the latter’s 25-year career and to celebrate the premiere of Red Notice. According to the journalist, this story was going to start with the figure of The Rock.

“At the end of September, the same source told me that Johnson was not going to be in Survivor Series due to his filming schedule., in addition to the need to be quarantined for travel. Nevertheless, there was still a financial obligation to continue promoting the film without Johnson, which is what we saw last night. The concept, in general, was the same, but without the figure of Johnson “.

Finally, Zarian adds that WWE still has hopes of being able to work alongside Dwayne Johnson in the near future. “The door is always open for The Rock and there is hope that something can be done together as soon as it is available, “he concluded.

